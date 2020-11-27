3 dead, 4 shot in 7 separate shootings in violent holiday in Atlanta

It was a violent holiday across the city of Atlanta after three people were killed in seven separate shootings over the Thanksgiving Holiday.

Four other people are recovering from gunshot wounds as investigators search for answers.

“All the violence that’s going around. All I’m asking is for you to put the guns down. Put the guns down,” family member Chicaone Hollis said.

Family and friends came together Friday to remember a 20-year-old shot and killed on Moreland Avenue earlier in the week.

“We know that he went to the store to get some mustard and he was supposed to come to my house afterward,” Hollis said.

She said Jerry Carr was killed outside the Moreland Convenient Store around 10 Wednesday night.

“It was a gift to have him around. He gave me life,” Hollis said.

It would be a start to a violent Thanksgiving holiday in the city.

Three people were killed, four were shot in seven separate shootings within 24 hours.

Police also report a 26-year-old private security guard was shot near an apartment community on Woodland Avenue by two Hispanic males.

The suspects are still on the run.

The security guard injured was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Thanksgiving day started with a woman showing up at the hospital after police say she was shot in the back. Police said she remains in critical condition.

According to a friend, the victim was meeting with an acquaintance at 1575 Martin Luther King Jr Dr. and once they left, their vehicle was struck by gunfire.

Two other men were treated for gunshot wounds in separate incidents across the city, but the day was far from over.

Just after 5 p.m., a man was found with a gunshot wound on Carver Street in Northwest Atlanta. He later died at the hospital. Police were able to detain a male in reference to the shooting.

Just over an hour later, the final shooting for the day this time on Hardee Street in Northeast Atlanta.

Police report a man was found shot in the head.

This shooting happened feet from where a security guard was shot and killed in October.

Preliminary investigation indicated the victim was involved in a physical altercation before the shooting.

If you have any information surrounding the shootings contact Atlanta police.

