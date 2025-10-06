2nd man found guilty of 2022 Newton County shooting

The Brief Tyrez Riquan Bell convicted of murder in 2022 Newton County shooting. Prosecutors said Bell and Shane Robinson fired AR-style rifles at victim’s car. Both men now found guilty in death of Charles Edward Stanley III.



A Newton County jury has convicted a second defendant in the 2022 killing of Charles Edward Stanley III.

What we know:

Last week, jurors found Tyrez Riquan Bell guilty of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during a felony. Prosecutors said Bell and codefendant Shane Robinson opened fire on Stanley’s vehicle with AR-style rifles during a March 5, 2022, incident on Harvey Wood Drive. Evidence presented at trial showed Robinson fired 13 shots and Bell fired 7.

PREVIOUS STORY: Newton County jury convicts Shane Robinson in death of Charles Stanley

Stanley was pronounced dead at the scene. Robinson was convicted earlier this year on felony murder and other charges for his role in the case.

Victim Charles Edward Stanley. Courtesy of Newton County District Attorney's Office

What's next:

Sentencing for both men will be set at a later date, according to the Newton County District Attorney’s Office.