Newton County jury convicts Shane Robinson in death of Stanley Case

The Brief Shane Alexander Robinson was found guilty of multiple counts, including felony murder, in the death of Charles Edwards Stanley III. The incident occurred on March 5, 2022, when Robinson allegedly shot 13 times into Stanley's vehicle with an AR-style firearm, resulting in Stanley's death. Robinson will remain in custody until his sentencing date following the jury's verdict.



A Newton County jury found Shane Alexander Robinson guilty of multiple counts, including felony murder. Robinson was on trial for the death of Charles Edwards Stanley III.

The backstory:

The charges stem from an incident on March 5, 2022. Prosecutors believe Robinson arrived at a home on Harvey Wood Drive with an AR-style firearm and shot 13 times into a vehicle that Stanley was driving. Stanley was pronounced dead at the scene from his injuries.

Charles Edwards Stanley III (Newton County District Attorney’s Office)

What we know:

The jury returned a verdict shortly after 1 p.m. on Monday. It found Robinson guilty of felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

What's next:

Robinson will remain in custody until his sentencing date.