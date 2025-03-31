Newton County jury convicts Shane Robinson in death of Stanley Case
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - A Newton County jury found Shane Alexander Robinson guilty of multiple counts, including felony murder. Robinson was on trial for the death of Charles Edwards Stanley III.
The backstory:
The charges stem from an incident on March 5, 2022. Prosecutors believe Robinson arrived at a home on Harvey Wood Drive with an AR-style firearm and shot 13 times into a vehicle that Stanley was driving. Stanley was pronounced dead at the scene from his injuries.
Charles Edwards Stanley III (Newton County District Attorney’s Office)
What we know:
The jury returned a verdict shortly after 1 p.m. on Monday. It found Robinson guilty of felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
What's next:
Robinson will remain in custody until his sentencing date.
The Source: The details in this article were provided by the Newton County District Attorney’s Office.