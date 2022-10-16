25-year-old man shot to death near Ardmore townhomes, police say

Police said a 25-year-old man died at a hospital from injuries in a shooting in northwest Atlanta.

Police were investigating a report someone was shot on Ardmore Circle in northwest Atlanta at around 9:12 p.m. Officers saw a man who'd been shot multiple times.

An ambulance took him to a hospital in critical condition. He died later, police said.

Investigators didn't say what led to the shooting or if there is a suspect.

The address police provided matches a townhouse at Brookwood Heights at Ardmore Park. The townhomes are less than a mile from Piedmont Hospital.