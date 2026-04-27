24-year-old woman shot late Sunday night in Bibb County

The Brief A 24-year-old woman was shot late Sunday night on Crestview Drive in Bibb County. Deputies say the victim was taken to a hospital and remains in critical condition. Investigators are working to determine the circumstances and are asking for tips.



The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an aggravated assault after a woman was shot late Sunday night.

What we know:

Deputies were called to the 1800 block of Crestview Drive just before 11 p.m. on April 26 after reports of a person shot.

When they arrived, deputies found a 24-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics transported her to a local hospital, where medical staff say she is in critical condition.

What we don't know:

The victim's name is unknown at this time.

Authorities say the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation, and no additional details have been released.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers.