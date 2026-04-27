24-year-old woman shot late Sunday night in Bibb County
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. - The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an aggravated assault after a woman was shot late Sunday night.
What we know:
Deputies were called to the 1800 block of Crestview Drive just before 11 p.m. on April 26 after reports of a person shot.
When they arrived, deputies found a 24-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics transported her to a local hospital, where medical staff say she is in critical condition.
What we don't know:
The victim's name is unknown at this time.
Authorities say the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation, and no additional details have been released.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers.