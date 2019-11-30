24-year-old held at gunpoint in attempted kidnapping outside of DeKalb burger bar

DeKalb County police are searching for a man accused of holding a 24-year-old at gunpoint in an attempted kidnapping.

Authorities said it happened on Nov. 25 in the parking lot of a popular spot for food, shopping, and exercise.

"It's a bit surprising because it feels like a safe place to me, but I guess anything can happen anywhere," said Chibueze Nwagwu, a nearby resident.

Police said the 24-year-old female victim picked up her food from Bad Daddy's Burger Bar on the 1500 block of Church Street just after 9 p.m.

The incident report revealed when the woman was about to start her car, a man allegedly jumped in and "pointed a black rifle at her and said, 'Drive, drive.'" The victim told police the "suspect's eyes [were] blood shot red and he may [have been] intoxicated."



Fortunately, she reportedly got out of the car and sprinted back into the late-night restaurant, where someone called 911.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male with short black hair, around 130 pounds, between 40 and 50-years-old. He was last seen driving a grey, small 4-door vehicle.

The close call resonated particularly with Leighanne Powell, who frequently gets off late from work at Bad Daddy's.

When asked if she would be doing anything differently after she learned of the incident, she said, "Oh my God, I'm probably going to get somebody to walk me out, to be honest."

Police are hoping the public will be able to help identify the person of interest; there isn't any surveillance video of the incident.