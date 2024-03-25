23-year-old arrested for shooting grandmother in chest, Dunwoody police say

article

A 23-year-old man was arrested Sunday night after allegedly shooting his grandmother in the chest, according to Dunwoody Police Department.

Dunwoody PD says officers responded to a person shot call at 9:55 p.m. March 24 in the 3000 block of Perimeter Trace, which is near Ashford Dunwoody Road NE and Interstate 285. .

Upon arrival, they found a 62-year-old woman who had been shot in the chest during a brief argument.

The shooter left the scene after the shot was fired. Officers found him about an hour later and took him into custody without any further incidents.

Erick Beasley, 23, is being charged with aggravated assault/family violence and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The victim was stable when she was transported to a hospital and was still stable on Monday. Her exact condition is unknown.

