22 students taken to medical facility after school bus crash

Several students were taken to a medical facility Thursday afternoon after a pair of school buses were involved in an accident, according to Social Circle City School officials.

Officials confirmed 22 students were taken to Newton Piedmont Medical and treated after responding emergency officials advised.

Parents of the students were being contacted, and school staff members said they would remain at the medical facilities to meet parents.

No other injuries were reported to other passengers.

All other students were taken to school on a separate bus.

