21-year-old man reported missing from Gwinnett County believed to be dead

article

It is now believed that a 21-year-old man reported missing from Loganville in Gwinnett County is dead, according to Atlanta Police Department.

Police say that Flynt told someone that he was going to pick up a car part in Atlanta on July 29.

He was reported missing in Gwinnett County on Aug. 1 and the Gwinnett County Police Department had reason to believe Flynt was in Atlanta.

On Aug. 17, the Homicide Unit for the Atlanta Police Department and GCPD executed a search warrant at an apartment at 214 Colonial Holmes Drive NW in the Buckhead area.

APD says that "items of evidentiary value" were collected from the apartment and based off the circumstances of Flynt's disappearance and the evidence collected, the Homicide Unit believes Flynt is dead.

APD has not released any information about possible suspects or possible motive.

