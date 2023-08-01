21-year-old man reported missing in Gwinnett County

article

The Gwinnett County Police Department is investigating the disappearance of a 21-year-old man from their jurisdiction.

Police say on July 29 at around 10:45 a.m., Leondre Flynt told someone he was going to pick up a car part.

That person told police they never heard from him again after that.

Flynt drives a 2018 maroon GMC Canyon, according to police. He has brown eyes and black hair that is styled in corn row braids. He is 6-feet tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

The department said they were not yet ready to release further information on the case, but more details are pending.