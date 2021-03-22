UGA student killed in Athens hit-and-run, police say

Police are searching for a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run that killed a University of Georgia student on Sunday, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department spokesperson.

Police said 21-year-old Knox Whiten of Toccoa, Ga., died when he was struck by an unknown vehicle on Chase Street near Ga. Outer Loop 10.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and ask anyone with information to contact Officer James Trotter at james.trotter@accgov.com or 762-400-7326 or Lt. Jonathan McIlvanie at jonathan.mcilvaine@accgov.com or 762-400-7089.

Police said the accident was the eighth fatal incident involving motor vehicles this year in Athens-Clarke County.

