2026 Masters Final Round: Live Leaderboard, Tee Times, and Georgia Stars at Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. - The final round of the Masters is underway in Augusta as the world's top golfers compete for a chance to wear the green jacket.
Defending champion Rory McIlroy and Cameron Young are currently sharing the top spot at 11 under par. The pair will tee off at 2:25 p.m. EDT.
The opening leader board of the final round at The Masters on April 12, 2026. (Credit: The Masters)
McIlroy held a historic six-shot lead on Saturday, but that advantage vanished by the 11th green.
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Young, who recently won The Players Championship, moved into a share of the lead after posting a 7-under 65.
Two golfers with deep ties to the Peach State are still within striking distance of the leaders.
RELATED: Masters 2026: Patrick Reed, Russell Henley lead Georgia golfers
Patrick Reed, an Augusta University alumnus, and Macon native Russell Henley are currently tied for ninth place. Both players trail the co-leaders by five shots heading into the final holes.
Featured Tee Times:
12:57 p.m. EDT Ryan Gerard, Xander Schauffele
1:08 p.m. EDT Jake Knapp, Ben Griffin
1:30 p.m. EDT Patrick Reed, Collin Morikawa
1:41 p.m. EDT Patrick Cantlay, Russell Henley
1:52 p.m. EDT Scottie Scheffler, Haotong Li
2:03 p.m. EDT Jason Day, Justin Rose
2:14 p.m. EDT Sam Burns, Shane Lowry
2:25 p.m. EDT Cameron Young, Rory McIlroy
How to watch:
How to Watch: Final Round (Sunday, April 12)
12:00 PM – 2:00 PM ET: Early coverage on Paramount+ and Masters.com.
2:00 PM – 7:00 PM ET: Main broadcast on CBS and Paramount+.
Featured Groups/Holes: Streaming all day on the Masters App, ESPN+, and Prime Video.
Hole locations on Sunday
9:50 a.m. ET: Here's a breakdown of the hole locations for round four.
Hole locations for the final round of the Masters Tournament. #themasters pic.twitter.com/5JqGOQC6tW— The Masters (@TheMasters) April 12, 2026
Conditions expected for final round
9:48 a.m. ET: It's expected to be a warm and bright day for the final round at Augusta National.
Weather Bulletin: Sunday, April 12, 2026. #themasters pic.twitter.com/tjEMDwcYls— The Masters (@TheMasters) April 12, 2026
The Source: Information in this article comes from The Masters and prior FOX 5 reporting.