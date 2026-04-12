2026 Masters Final Round: Live Leaderboard, Tee Times, and Georgia Stars at Augusta

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The Brief Rory McIlroy and Cameron Young enter the final round at Augusta National tied for the lead at 11 under par. Temperatures are expected to climb into the mid-80s as golfers compete for the iconic green jacket today. Georgia natives Patrick Reed and Russell Henley remain in contention, sitting five shots behind the co-leaders.



The final round of the Masters is underway in Augusta as the world's top golfers compete for a chance to wear the green jacket.

Defending champion Rory McIlroy and Cameron Young are currently sharing the top spot at 11 under par. The pair will tee off at 2:25 p.m. EDT.

The opening leader board of the final round at The Masters on April 12, 2026. (Credit: The Masters)

McIlroy held a historic six-shot lead on Saturday, but that advantage vanished by the 11th green.

RELATED: Rory McIlroy leads Masters by 6 after historic Friday run

Young, who recently won The Players Championship, moved into a share of the lead after posting a 7-under 65.

Two golfers with deep ties to the Peach State are still within striking distance of the leaders.

RELATED: Masters 2026: Patrick Reed, Russell Henley lead Georgia golfers

Patrick Reed, an Augusta University alumnus, and Macon native Russell Henley are currently tied for ninth place. Both players trail the co-leaders by five shots heading into the final holes.

Featured Tee Times:

12:57 p.m. EDT Ryan Gerard, Xander Schauffele

1:08 p.m. EDT Jake Knapp, Ben Griffin

1:30 p.m. EDT Patrick Reed, Collin Morikawa

1:41 p.m. EDT Patrick Cantlay, Russell Henley

1:52 p.m. EDT Scottie Scheffler, Haotong Li

2:03 p.m. EDT Jason Day, Justin Rose

2:14 p.m. EDT Sam Burns, Shane Lowry

2:25 p.m. EDT Cameron Young, Rory McIlroy

How to watch:

How to Watch: Final Round (Sunday, April 12)

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM ET: Early coverage on Paramount+ and Masters.com.

2:00 PM – 7:00 PM ET: Main broadcast on CBS and Paramount+.

Featured Groups/Holes: Streaming all day on the Masters App, ESPN+, and Prime Video.

Hole locations on Sunday

9:50 a.m. ET: Here's a breakdown of the hole locations for round four.

Hole locations for the final round of the Masters Tournament. #themasters pic.twitter.com/5JqGOQC6tW — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 12, 2026

Conditions expected for final round

9:48 a.m. ET: It's expected to be a warm and bright day for the final round at Augusta National.