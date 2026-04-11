2026 Masters purse: Winner to take home record $4.5 million

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The Brief The 2026 Masters champion will receive a record $4.5 million payout from a total prize purse of $22.5 million. Defending champion Rory McIlroy held a six-shot lead at one point as he vies to become the first repeat winner since 2002. Beyond the multi-million dollar check, the winner earns a lifetime Masters exemption and an honorary club membership.



Golf’s biggest stars are competing for a historic payday at Augusta National this weekend as the 2026 Masters prize purse climbs to a record-breaking $22.5 million.

While the money is significant, the 2026 champion receives a collection of honors that many players consider priceless.

Along with the iconic green jacket—which can be worn off-club grounds for exactly one year—the winner is awarded a gold medal and a replica of the Masters trophy.

The victory also secures a lifetime exemption to the Masters, an honorary membership to Augusta National, and a five-year exemption for the PGA Tour.

By the numbers:

The financial stakes at the Masters have never been higher.

The winner of the 2026 tournament will walk away with $4.5 million, up from the amount Rory McIlroy earned for his dramatic playoff victory in 2025.

Here is how the top of the leader board will be paid:

1st Place: $4,500,000

2nd Place: $2,430,000

3rd Place: $1,530,000

4th Place: $1,080,000

Missed Cut: $25,000 (for all professionals)

Dig deeper:

All eyes are on Rory McIlroy as he moves through the final 36 holes, at one point bolstering a historic six-shot lead.

RELATED: Rory McIlroy leads Masters by 6 after historic Friday run

McIlroy is the defending champion, having completed his career Grand Slam at Augusta National last year.

If he holds his lead through Sunday, he would be the first golfer since Tiger Woods in 2001-2002 to win the Masters in consecutive years.