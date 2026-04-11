2026 Masters purse: Winner to take home record $4.5 million
AUGUSTA, Ga. - Golf’s biggest stars are competing for a historic payday at Augusta National this weekend as the 2026 Masters prize purse climbs to a record-breaking $22.5 million.
While the money is significant, the 2026 champion receives a collection of honors that many players consider priceless.
Along with the iconic green jacket—which can be worn off-club grounds for exactly one year—the winner is awarded a gold medal and a replica of the Masters trophy.
The victory also secures a lifetime exemption to the Masters, an honorary membership to Augusta National, and a five-year exemption for the PGA Tour.
By the numbers:
The financial stakes at the Masters have never been higher.
The winner of the 2026 tournament will walk away with $4.5 million, up from the amount Rory McIlroy earned for his dramatic playoff victory in 2025.
Here is how the top of the leader board will be paid:
1st Place: $4,500,000
2nd Place: $2,430,000
3rd Place: $1,530,000
4th Place: $1,080,000
Missed Cut: $25,000 (for all professionals)
Dig deeper:
All eyes are on Rory McIlroy as he moves through the final 36 holes, at one point bolstering a historic six-shot lead.
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McIlroy is the defending champion, having completed his career Grand Slam at Augusta National last year.
If he holds his lead through Sunday, he would be the first golfer since Tiger Woods in 2001-2002 to win the Masters in consecutive years.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Augusta National Golf Club’s official 2026 prize money distribution schedule and the Golf Channel. The Associated Press contributed to this report.