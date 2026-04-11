Rory McIlroy leads Masters by 6 after historic Friday run

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The Brief Rory McIlroy holds a record-breaking six-shot lead at the Masters as he heads into the third round Saturday. McIlroy’s second-round 65 set a new Augusta National record for the largest lead through 36 holes. Bryson DeChambeau missed the weekend cut after triple bogeys on Thursday and Friday derailed his tournament.



Rory McIlroy is making Masters history as he enters the third round on Saturday at Augusta National with a commanding six-shot lead.

McIlroy sets new 36-hole Masters record

What we know:

McIlroy secured the largest 36-hole lead in Masters history on Friday, finishing at 12-under 132.

He capped off a second-round 65 by birdieing six of his final seven holes, including a 30-yard chip-in on the 17th hole.

The previous record for a midway lead at Augusta was five shots, a mark held by golf legends like Jack Nicklaus (1975), Jordan Spieth (2015) and Scottie Scheffler (2022).

What we don't know:

While McIlroy maintains a six-shot lead, it remains to be seen whether he can maintain this pace over the final 36 holes.

Chasers looking to close the gap

What's next:

McIlroy will tee off for his third round at 2:50 p.m. ET Saturday paired with Sam Burns.

Burns and Patrick Reed sit tied for second on The Masters leader board at 6 under.

Justin Rose, Shane Lowry and Tommy Fleetwood are another stroke back at 5 under.

Chasers will need a low round to catch McIlroy, who is looking to become just the fourth player in history to win back-to-back green jackets.

DeChambeau misses cut after bunker trouble

Dig deeper:

While the leaders moved forward, one big name headed home early. Bryson DeChambeau missed the cut after finishing at 6-over par on Friday.

His exit was fueled by two triple bogeys—one on Thursday at the 11th hole and another on the 18th hole Friday.

In both instances, DeChambeau struggled to escape greenside bunkers, needing multiple shots to get out of the sand.

Leaderboard feels the heat of Rory's run

By the numbers:

-12: Rory McIlroy’s total score, six shots clear of the field.

-6: Sam Burns and 2018 champion Patrick Reed are tied for second place.

-5: Justin Rose, Shane Lowry, and Tommy Fleetwood sit seven shots back.

132: McIlroy's 36-hole total, which is one of the lowest in tournament history.

6: The number of players who previously held a five-shot lead after two rounds, including Scottie Scheffler in 2022.

How to watch the Masters

What you can do:

Where to watch (all times ET)

Streaming

Masters.com + Masters app

ESPN App

Paramount+

Amazon Prime Video

DirecTV

CBS Sports app / CBSSports.com

TV

CBS (Rounds 3 & 4): 2–7 p.m. ET

Saturday & Sunday (rounds 3–4)

Start time: 10 a.m.

Paramount+: 12–2 p.m. (early coverage)

CBS: 2–7 p.m.

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