2024 White House Christmas ornament honoring Jimmy Carter

For the second consecutive year, the Official White House Christmas Ornament, created by the White House Historical Association, is available for purchase at The Home Depot.

This year’s ornament pays tribute to President Jimmy Carter, who was born in Plains, Georgia, in 1924 and served as the 39th President of the United States.

Shoppers can find the 2024 ornament at approximately 60 Home Depot locations across Georgia and the Washington, D.C., area, as well as online.

The ornament, shaped like an anchor—a symbol of hope and a nod to Carter’s service in the U.S. Navy—features moments from his life and presidency. It comes in a keepsake box with a ribbon for hanging and an illustrated booklet highlighting Carter’s presidency.

"This year, we pay tribute to President Jimmy Carter’s remarkable life and enduring legacy as he continues to be a fixture in our country’s ongoing history," said Stewart McLaurin, president of the White House Historical Association. "It is a great honor to offer the Official 2024 White House Christmas Ornament at Home Depot stores in Georgia for the first time."

President Carter, a Georgia native, was in office in 1978 when The Home Depot was founded.