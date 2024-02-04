2024 Lunar New Year: Where to celebrate in metro Atlanta

article

Lunar New Year is the beginning of the new year based on the lunar calendar. Lunar New Year is also known as the Chinese New Year. The date of Lunar New Year differs every year. In 2024 it occurs on 10 February.

In many cultures, each year is also associated with an animal from the zodiac. Often the animals are the same across different Asian countries, including China, South Korea, North Korea, Singapore and Cambodia. 2024 is the Year of the Dragon.

CHAMBLEE

The Culture Center of Teco on New Peachtree Road in Chamblee will host the Atlanta Lunar New Year Festival 2024 on Feb. 10 and 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be lion and dragon dances, cultural performance, delicious Asian Night Market cuisine, interactive workshops and more. Tickets are $12 general admission. Free for children 3-feet-6-inches tall and under.

JOHNS CREEK

The City of Johns Creek will hold its Lunar New Year Celebration from noon to 4 p.m. Feb. 1 on the fields across from the Atlanta Athletic Club on Bobby Jones Drive. There will be cultural performances and food. Free admission.

LILBURN

The Vietnamese American Community of Georgia is holding its annual Lunar New Year Celebration from 1 to 10 p.m. Feb. 3 and 4 at Plaza Las Americas at 733 Pleasant Hill Road in Lilburn. There will be dragon dancing, delectable cuisine and traditional customs. Local talents will take center stage, complemented by headline performers from California such as Mc Rachael, To Chan Phong, Khanh Ha, Lam Ahn, Mc Suga, & tran Thai Hoa, adding a dynamic flair to the festivities. The celebration features academic awards for students from K-12, alongside Ms. & Mrs. Vietnamese of Georgia beauty pageants, showcasing the community's academic and cultural achievements.

STONE MOUNTAIN PARK

Stone Mountain Park will host its 2nd annual Lunar New Year Festival Feb. 10-11, 17-19 and 24-25. Held in the Crossroads area and on the Memorial Lawn, visitors will experience traditional dance, cultural music, educational craft activations, dragon and lion dance teams, signature foods, beautiful décor, and much more. There will also be a special Lunar New Year Drone and Light Show and a new lighter parade.

If you would like to submit information for this list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.