2015 Telfair County double murder: Man pleads guilty to killing couple

A Telfair County man has pleaded guilty to the 2015 murders of a Cobb County couple who were lured to the area through a Craigslist ad.

Investigators say 69-year-old Bud Runion and 66-year-old June Runion traveled to Telfair County after responding to an ad for a classic car, which Bud had long dreamed of owning. However, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) says the couple was robbed and killed by Ronnie Adrian "Jay" Towns.

The case gained renewed attention last year when a man magnet fishing in the area discovered a gun, along with a bag containing driver’s licenses, credit cards, and a cellphone linked to the murders.

Towns, who was initially arrested shortly after the killings, has now been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.