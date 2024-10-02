20,000 people expected at this Sunday’s Westside Stride

More than 20,000 people are expected to stop by Atlanta’s Upper Westside this weekend, discovering the neighborhood’s small businesses and restaurants during a special block party.

The Upper Westside Community Improvement District is hosting its second annual Westside Stride on Sunday, opening Howell Mill Road between 8th Street to Trabert Avenue to pedestrians and filling the street with vendor booths, live music, and special activities including a petting zoo! Organizers say the event was created to draw more attention to the Upper Westside’s businesses and restaurants through a free, family-friendly afternoon festival.

Hours for Sunday’s event are noon to 6 p.m., and it’s all happening on Howell Mill Road between 8th Street and Trabert Avenue and on 17th Street at Howell Mill Road. For more information on the Upper Westside Community Improvement District, click here.

We spent the morning in Atlanta’s Upper Westside, getting an exclusive sneak peek at this weekend’s big event — click the video player in this article to check it out!