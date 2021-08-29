20-year-old suspect arrested for Lithonia fatal shooting

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested a murder suspect on Saturday on Marietta Street in Atlanta.

A sheriff's office statement said deputies arrested 20-year-old Tremayne Latner, a Decatur resident, on warrants for malice murder in a shooting on Salem Trail in Lithonia.

Authorities accused Latner of fatally shooting Naeem James on July 9.

Latner was arrested without incident and transported to the DeKalb County Jail, where he is being held without bond.

