20-year-old Monroe woman killed Saturday morning, man arrested

A 20-year-old Monroe woman was killed early Saturday morning and a 22-year-old man was taken into custody, according to Monroe Police Department.

Monroe PD says they responded to the 100 block of 4th Street around 5 a.m. after receiving a 911 call about the shooting.

Upon arrival, they discovered the body of Allison Kaspor, who had been shot multiple times.

Matthew Rowe was then taken into custody. He has been charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Monroe PD is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Det. Joshua Lewis at 470-5649-8989 or 770-266-5186 or jlewis@monroega.gov.