20-year-old man found dead in Clayton County, police say

The Clayton County Police Department said detectives are investigating a homicide on Riverdale Road.

Police found 20-year-old Demetrius Wilson dead after receiving a call of a person shot at round 11:44 p.m. Tuesday night at the 5800 block of Riverdale Road.

Police said the motive for the killing is unknown and investigators have not released information about a possible suspect.

This story is developing.

