20-year-old man arrested for June 26 fatal drive-by shooting in Decatur

In a joint operation, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit, with support from the Georgia State Patrol SWAT, successfully apprehended 20-year-old murder suspect Kaleb Fisher on Dec. 8. Fisher, a resident of Stone Mountain, was arrested at a residence off Moury Avenue in Atlanta.

Kaleb Fisher is the prime suspect in the June 26 drive-by shooting near the intersection of Wesley Chapel Road and Snapfinger Woods Drive in Decatur. The incident resulted in the tragic death of 19-year-old Demario Hollis and left another individual, Jerry Toney, also 19, injured.

The arrest was carried out without incident, and Kaleb Fisher was subsequently transported to the DeKalb County Jail. He is now held without bond, facing charges of Murder (Felony) and Aggravated Assault Weapon (Felony).