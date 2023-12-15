20-year-old Canton man sentenced for 2021 armed robbery at gas station

article

Cherokee County District Attorney Susan K. Treadaway has announced that Brayden Nicholas Kirby, a 20-year-old resident of Canton, entered a negotiated guilty plea on Nov. 7. The plea was related to multiple charges stemming from an armed robbery that occurred at a Canton gas station.

The incident unfolded on Sept. 14, 2021, just after 2 a.m. when Canton Police responded to a call at the RaceTrac on Riverstone Parkway. Two women reported being confronted by an individual wearing a menacing Halloween mask who pointed a handgun at them while they were pumping gas. In compliance with the assailant's demands, the victims handed over two cell phones, keys to their truck, and keys to another vehicle.

Despite starting the truck's engine, the suspect was unable to drive away. He stole a backpack from the vehicle and fled the scene on a green bicycle. Location tracking of the stolen cell phones enabled law enforcement to track Kirby to the Interstate 575 overpass on Riverstone Parkway, where he was apprehended. Kirby was found in possession of a loaded Hi-Point 45 caliber pistol, the victims' belongings, and a Halloween mask matching the one used in the robbery.

During the sentencing hearing, Kirby admitted guilt to all 12 counts on the indictment, including armed robbery, aggravated assault, entering auto, hijacking a motor vehicle, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Kirby received a negotiated sentence of 25 years, with the initial 15 to be served in confinement and the remainder on probation. Special conditions of probation include no contact with the victims, and Kirby is prohibited from returning to Cherokee County.