2 DeKalb County police officers shot responding to domestic incident

Two police officers were shot Wednesday morning while responding to a domestic situation in the 17000 block of Waldrop Cove near Panthersville and Clifton Springs roads in DeKalb County.

According to DeKalb County Police Department Chief Mirtha Ramos, 911 received an open-line call at approximately 11:12 a.m. The 911 dispatcher could hear arguing over the open line.

Two DeKalb County police officers were dispatched to a residence on Waldrop Cove. When they arrived, they were met by a woman who said her 20-year-old son was being aggressive and arguing with her and another person.

As the police officers approached a bedroom door, the woman's son reportedly opened fire and both officers were struck – one in the leg or hip area and one in the foot.

Chief Ramos told the media that one of the officers chased the suspect despite his injury and was able to take him into custody.

SkyFOX flew over the scene around 12:10 p.m. and observed at least one person being placed into a police vehicle.

One officer was transported by ambulance to Grady Memorial Hospital and the other officer was transported in a patrol car.

Chief Ramos identified the officers as Sgt. Matthews and Officer Howell. Sgt. Matthews, who was shot in the leg/hip area, is the officer who chased the alleged shooter, Chief Ramos said.

Chief Ramos indicated both officers are doing well, but are expected to stay overnight in the hospital. She also said more information about the officers and suspect will be released at a later time.

Additionally, Chief Ramos explained during a press conference at Grady Memorial that they are still waiting on a search warrant and have not recovered the weapon used during the incident at this time.

