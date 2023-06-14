2 person attacked by cat with rabies in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A second person has been attacked by a rabid cat in Gwinnett County, according to county officials.
It happened on June 10 in the 6500 block of Barker Station Walk in Buford. The first attack happened May 31 in the 2800 block of Luke Edwards Road in Dacula.
The cats in both attacks were collected by Gwinnett Animal Welfare and Enforcement and brought in for testing. The virus attacks the central nervous system and is almost always fatal in humans if untreated. Early symptoms of rabies in people include fever, headache, and general weakness or discomfort.
The National Association of State Health Veterinarians recommends that unvaccinated dogs and cats exposed to a rabid animal be strictly quarantined for four months and vaccinated one month prior to being released. If you or your child have been bitten or scratched by any stray animal or an animal that is suspected to have rabies, preventive treatment is necessary.
- The following tips from Gwinnett County may help you protect yourself and your family from rabies:
- Ensure your pets receive regular rabies vaccinations.
- Keep your pets on your property.
- Avoid leaving garbage or pet food outside, as it may attract wild or stray animals.
- Report any animal acting unusually to Gwinnett County Animal Welfare and Enforcement.
- They may display strange or unusual behavior. They may also act aggressively, avoid food and water, foam at the mouth, have trouble moving or move in a stiff, odd way.
- Stay away from any unknown animals, especially wildlife.
- Stay away from wild, sick, hurt or dead animals. Do not pick up or move sick or hurt animals.
- Do not keep wild animals like raccoons, skunks, foxes and coyotes as pets, as it is both dangerous and illegal.
- Teach your children not to go near, tease or play with wild animals or strange dogs and cats.