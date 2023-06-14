2 person attacked by cat with rabies in Gwinnett County

article

A second person has been attacked by a rabid cat in Gwinnett County, according to county officials.

It happened on June 10 in the 6500 block of Barker Station Walk in Buford. The first attack happened May 31 in the 2800 block of Luke Edwards Road in Dacula.

The cats in both attacks were collected by Gwinnett Animal Welfare and Enforcement and brought in for testing. The virus attacks the central nervous system and is almost always fatal in humans if untreated. Early symptoms of rabies in people include fever, headache, and general weakness or discomfort.

The National Association of State Health Veterinarians recommends that unvaccinated dogs and cats exposed to a rabid animal be strictly quarantined for four months and vaccinated one month prior to being released. If you or your child have been bitten or scratched by any stray animal or an animal that is suspected to have rabies, preventive treatment is necessary.