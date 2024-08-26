2 people shot early Monday in Ellenwood neighborhood

article

Two people were shot early Monday in the 3400 block of Flint Avenue near River Road and Clevemont Road in Ellenwood, according to DeKalb County Police Department.

DCPD says that they responded to a person shot call at 1:40 a.m. Upon arrival, they found 2 people with gunshot wounds. One adult victim was grazed by a bullet and a juvenile was struck, police said.

The juvenile was transported to an area hospital and was stable at the time of transport.

DCPD says the investigation is ongoing and did not provide any other information on the victims or possible suspects.