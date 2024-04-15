2 people shot at Atlanta basketball court on Ethridge Avenue, Atlanta police say

Two people were shot near a basketball court on Saturday, Atlanta police say.

Police officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 2500 block of Ethridge Court around 10:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

During the investigation, it was revealed that a second female victim arrived at Grady Memorial Hospital with a graze wound to the arm, believed to be related to the same incident.

Preliminary findings suggest that a vehicle entered the property, and its occupants began shooting towards the basketball court. This resulted in an exchange of gunfire between the vehicle and individuals on the basketball court, causing damage to multiple nearby vehicles from gunfire.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.



