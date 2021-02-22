2 men shot on music video set in SW Atlanta identified

article

Police have identified the two victims of a shooting on a music video set in southwest Atlanta on Sunday.

Antoine Blake, 25, and Vernon Moulder, 29, both remained in the hospital and were listed in stable condition as of Monday.

Atlanta police said officers found the two men shot around 4 p.m. at a location along Wells Street.

A third man sustained injuries during the shooting but was treated at the scene.

One man was taken into custody on unrelated charges.

Investigators are still trying to determine what prompted the shooting and are searching for the shooter.

