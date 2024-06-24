2 men gunned down in NW Atlanta neighborhood, shooter not arrested

An overnight shooting left 2 men dead in a northwest Atlanta neighborhood.

The victims were shot just around 11:30 Sunday night on Old Gordon Road, off of Martin Luther King Drive, outside the perimeter.

Police say both victims were shot in the driveway of the home.

One of them was found in a Toyota SUV, the other one was lying next to the vehicle. Investigators say both of the men killed appear to be in their early 20s and that one of them lived in the house.

Detectives tell us the gunman drove to the location, jumped out of the car, shot the men and then took off. They think he could be in a white sedan and say it's possible he was heading to Mableton.

Investigators say the deadly shooting stemmed from an ongoing dispute, but they weren't sure what set off the disagreement between the shooter and the victims.

The names of the men killed haven't been released.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.