2 men get 20-year sentences in Canton armed robbery

The Brief Two men sentenced to 20 years for 2022 armed robbery in Canton Surveillance, Flock cameras and phone data helped identify suspects Teen involved was prosecuted as an adult due to violent nature of crime



Two Cherokee County men have been sentenced to 20 years after pleading guilty to an armed robbery that targeted two people outside an apartment complex in 2022.

What we know:

Cherokee County District Attorney Susan K. Treadaway said Nasheem Daquan Davis, 22, of Canton, and Kai Marley Greenwood, 19, of Woodstock, admitted to two counts of armed robbery, two counts of aggravated assault, and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Davis entered his plea on Nov. 17; Greenwood pled guilty on Nov. 19. Both men will serve the first 10 years in prison.

The case began on Sept. 17, 2022, when Canton police responded to an armed robbery at the Walden Crossing Apartments. Investigators say the victims had just withdrawn about $120 from an ATM at a Woodstock QuikTrip when two armed suspects followed them to the apartment gate, approached their vehicle and demanded cash.

Witness statements, surveillance footage, Flock camera data, cell phone records and GPS information helped detectives identify the suspects. Prosecutors say video evidence showed Davis and Greenwood watching the victims withdraw money from the ATM before trailing them to the apartment complex. Cell phone analysis placed the pair at key locations, and a search of Davis’ home uncovered one of the firearms used in the crime. Greenwood, who was 16 at the time, admitted using a BB gun.

Assistant District Attorney Megan S. Hertel, who prosecuted the case, said the victims suffered significant trauma during the robbery.

What's next:

Superior Court Judge Jennifer L. Davis followed the negotiated sentence, ordering both defendants to serve 20 years with 10 years in confinement, pay restitution, avoid contact with the victims and one another, complete 250 hours of community service and comply with additional probation conditions.