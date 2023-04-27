2 men arrested in Illinois for homicide at Norcross gas station

article

Gwinnett County police have identified two suspects in a recent homicide that occurred at a Shell gas station in Norcross. Keonte Anderson, a 29-year-old male from Peachtree Corners, and Jonas Albright-Gillis, a 28-year-old male from Doraville, were identified as the suspects in the shooting that left one adult male, identified as 39-year-old Marcus Bush from Covington, dead.

According to the police report, detectives learned that the Audi SUV reportedly involved in the shooting had traveled to Illinois after the incident. Anderson and Albright-Gillis were occupants of the Audi. Calumet City Police Department was notified, and hours later, a traffic stop was conducted, resulting in the arrest of the suspects. They are currently held at the Cook County Detention Center, awaiting extradition back to Gwinnett County.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Gwinnett County Police comb over the crime scene of a deadly shootout at the Shell gas station located along Peachtree Industrial Blvd. at Jimmy Carter Blvd. in Peachtree Corners on April 23, 2023. (FOX 5)

Anderson is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies. Albright-Gillis is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

It is still unknown why Bush was shot.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.