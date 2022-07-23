2 killed in Atlanta single-vehicle crash, police say

article

Police in Atlanta were investigating a deadly car crash early Saturday morning.

Police were at the scene of the crash at 1:45 a.m. on James P. Brawley Drive in northwest Atlanta near the intersection with Orr Street.

Police said a person was dead at the scene and another person was rushed to the hospital, where they also died.

Police said there was only one car involved in the crash and didn't provide details on what might have caused it.

The crash is still under investigation, police said.

FOX 5 Atlanta was at the scene and saw police investigating near a red car that seemed to have crashed through a chain link fence.

