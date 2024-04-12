2 killed, 3 injured in crash on Buford Highway in Doraville, officials say

Image 1 of 6 ▼

Two people have died and two others are in critical condition following a two-vehicle collision late Friday morning in the 5200 block of Buford Highway in Doraville.

According to a spokesperson for Doraville, a Mazda was traveling south on Buford Highway toward Interstate 285 when it collided head-on with a Chevrolet Silverado traveling north.

The driver of the Silverado was also injured. Although the driver's condition is unknown, the spokesperson stated that the driver was stable.

The Georgia State Patrol is leading the investigation into the crash.

Multiple lanes of Buford Highway were closed following the crash and drivers were asked to avoid the area.

At this time, no additional information about the collision victims has been released.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.