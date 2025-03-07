2 found dead in apartment, woman held at knifepoint during standoff in Atlanta's West End

The Brief Two people were found dead in an apartment after a welfare check led to a standoff in Atlanta's West End. A man, who had been holding a woman at knifepoint, surrendered to police after a hostage negotiator intervened. The deceased were identified as an 80-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman, and their deaths are being investigated as murders. The armed man, who is the son of the 40-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital with self-inflicted cuts.



Two people were found dead, and another woman was shaken up after a welfare check turned into a standoff in Atlanta’s West End.

It started around 2:50 p.m. at an apartment complex off Oglethorpe Avenue near Evans Street.

What we know:

According to Atlanta Police Department Homicide Commander Lt. Andrew Smith, officers were dispatched to investigate a report of a person threatening to harm himself and others at the Oglethorpe Place Apartments. When they arrived, officers could smell a foul odor coming from the apartment and were met by a man who refused to let them inside.

Police brought in a hostage negotiator, who was eventually able to talk the man out after several hours. The man eventually surrendered to authorities. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with self-inflicted cuts.

This was also when officers learned the man had been holding a woman at knifepoint inside the apartment. Lt. Smith said that the woman had no relationship with anyone inside the apartment and had met the armed man earlier in the day at the nearby West End MARTA station.

When officers were able to check the apartment, they found two people who medics would pronounce dead at the scene. Lt. Smith was only able to identify the two as an 80-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman. Police are investigating their deaths as murders.

Two people were found dead, and another woman was shaken up, after a standoff at the Oglethorpe Place apartments in Atlanta’s West End on March 7, 2025. (FOX 5)

Investigators say the armed man was the son of the 40-year-old woman in the apartment.

Lt. Smith could not immediately say how long the two people had been dead inside the apartment. He told FOX 5 they had paid their rent just a week earlier.

What we don't know:

The names of those involved have not been released.

The causes of death for the two people found inside the apartment have not been released.

The man will face more charges once he is released from the hospital.

He reportedly is from Alabama and has a criminal record, but police could not immediately provide details.

The APD’s Aggravated Assault Unit and Homicide Unit are investigating.