2 employees involved in shooting at Union City McDonald's, police say

Police said investigators learned two McDonald's employees were involved in a Sunday evening shooting in Union City.

Union City Police Department investigators were at the fast food restaurant at 4605 Jonesboro Road. Police said one employee went to a hospital for "immediate care."

Police said they've identified everyone involved in the incident but have not provided details about charges or arrests.

