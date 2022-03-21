Expand / Collapse search

2 employees involved in shooting at Union City McDonald's, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Union City
FOX 5 Atlanta
Police investigate a shooting at a McDonald's on March 21, 2022, on Jonesboro Road in Union City. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

UNION CITY, Ga. - Police said investigators learned two McDonald's employees were involved in a Sunday evening shooting in Union City.

Union City Police Department investigators were at the fast food restaurant at 4605 Jonesboro Road. Police said one employee went to a hospital for "immediate care." 

Police said they've identified everyone involved in the incident but have not provided details about charges or arrests. 

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

