2 employees involved in shooting at Union City McDonald's, police say
article
UNION CITY, Ga. - Police said investigators learned two McDonald's employees were involved in a Sunday evening shooting in Union City.
Union City Police Department investigators were at the fast food restaurant at 4605 Jonesboro Road. Police said one employee went to a hospital for "immediate care."
Police said they've identified everyone involved in the incident but have not provided details about charges or arrests.
DUNKIN' WORKER WHO FATALLY PUNCHED 77-YEAR-OLD CUSTOMER SENTENCED TO 2 YEARS HOUSE ARREST
This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.
WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE
Advertisement