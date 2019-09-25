2 detained after deadly shooting, crash in DeKalb County

Two people were detained Tuesday evening in DeKalb County after a shooting and crash.

DeKalb County police are still trying to piece together the two crime scenes, one located at the Friendly Hills apartments at Snapfinger Woods Drive and the other at The Life at Snapfinger Apartment Complex along Maypop Lane.

Police said one person was found dead along Maypop Lane and a crashed into a sign along Snapfinger Woods Drive.

Investigators believe this stemmed from some sort of transaction and was not random.

The name of those involved have not yet been released. No word on charges.