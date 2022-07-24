2 Delta planes collide at Miami International Airport on Sunday

Travel plans for passengers onboard a flight to Atlanta were delayed after Delta officials reported that two airplanes collided at Miami International Airport.

Officials reported that Delta flight 2911, traveling from Boston, Mass. to Miami, Fla., collided with Delta flight 1654, traveling from Miami, Fla. to Atlanta, Ga., on Sunday, July 24, 2022.

A statement was released by officials apologizing to passengers for the inconvenience and delays saying that the collision was minor and stemmed from low-speed contact.

All individuals on board and crew members were able to deplane safely.

"Maintenance teams are evaluating the condition of the aircraft and customers have been re-accommodated on new aircraft onto their destinations," Delta officials said.

