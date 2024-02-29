2 DeKalb County police officers receive bond after being booked in 2022 deadly shooting

article

Two former DeKalb County police officers indicted in connection to a deadly 2022 shooting inside an Autumn Crest Court home have surrendered to authorities on Thursday.

Former DeKalb County Police Officer Russell Mathis, 30, was indicted on charges of involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct. A second former officer, 30-year-old Jordan Vance, who is currently employed by DeKalb County, was charged with reckless conduct.

Mathis and Vance turned themselves in at the DeKalb County Jail, following the grand jury indictments on Thursday related to the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Marando Salmon on Nov. 4, 2022.

The court has granted the men bond. Vance was able to secure his release on a $3,000 bond, which he quickly posted. Meanwhile, Mathis, facing more severe charges, was granted an $8,000 bond and remained in custody as of Thursday evening.

The death of Marando Salmon

At around 11 p.m. on Nov. 4, 2022, officers with the DeKalb County Police Department went to a home on the 900 block of Autumn Crest Court to respond to a report of a stolen car parked in the driveway.

They said when they knocked on the door, it swung open, so they went in and found Salmon in his bedroom in the dark.

Boston said Salmon threw a phone at the officers, which they believed to be a knife.

But the narrative from law enforcement changed over time.

In their first report, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says that Salmon allegedly reached for a handgun and was shot by officers.

A month later, the GBI walked that back.

"Although the officer did not see Salmon touch a firearm, he was reaching for a nearby item," the GBI report reads.

In the news conference Wednesday, Boston said body camera footage and other evidence told a very different story, adding that Mathis appeared to open fire within seconds of encountering Salmon.

Although he did have a gun in the room, Boston said it was holstered, nowhere near him, and he was a lawful gun owner.

Salmon's family did not wish to comment following the announcement.