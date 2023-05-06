2 dead after overnight head-on collision in DeKalb County

Two people are dead after a head-on collision shortly before 3 a.m. on Fairington Road near Willowick Drive in DeKalb County, according to DeKalb County Police Department.

The initial investigation indicates that a male driver in his 20s attempted was passing another vehicle when his vehicle hit a vehicle driven by a male in his 50s, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man in his 20s and a passenger in the other car -- a man in his 60s -- were transported to an area hospital. The man in his 20s died at the hospital. The passenger remains in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

None of the people involved in the crash have been identified.

