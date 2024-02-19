2 dead, 2 injured in shooting at southeast Georgia motel: Woman turns herself in

Celeste Denise Adams, a 23-year-old resident of Waynesboro, has been arrested by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) in connection with a shooting in Claxton that resulted in the death of two individuals and the injury of two others.

The shooting occurred at the Relax Inn on US Highway 301 in Claxton, according to the Evans County Sheriff’s Office. Preliminary information suggests that around 7 a.m. Feb. 14, Claxton Police Department and Evans County Sheriff’s Office responded to 911 calls regarding the shooting. Upon arrival, four individuals were found with gunshot wounds.

Two of the victims died. The deceased have been identified as Shalonde A’Jessica Stevens, 27, of Statesboro, and Taylor Samone Clark, 26, also of Statesboro. Their bodies will undergo autopsies at the GBI Crime Lab.

Adams faces charges including two counts of murder, two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. She turned herself in to the Evans County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities are encouraging anyone with information to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Statesboro at 912-871-1121, the Evans County Sheriff’s Office at 912-739-1611, or the Claxton Police Department at 912-739-2121. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by using the See Something, Send Something mobile app.



