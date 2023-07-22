2 dead, 1 injured after multi-vehicle crash on I-75 in Henry County, drivers may have been under influence

Two people are dead and another person is seriously injured after a multiple-vehicle crash overnight on Interstate 75 at mile marker 225 in Henry County, according to Georgia State Patrol.

GSP says a pickup experiencing a mechanical issue hit the jersey barrier. Three passengers in the truck got out of the vehicle and were struck by another vehicle. Another vehicle also seems to have been involved although GSP did not give specifics.

Two people were killed and two were seriously injured. The deceased have been identified as 49-year-old Angelica M. Munoz-Luna from Garland, Texas, and 22-year-old Adamaris Castillo, also from Garland. 23-year-old Jacqueline Robles from Garlan was seriously injured.

49-year-old Elias Robles was driving the pickup truck and 31-year-old Tevin Riley of Perry and 31-year-old Dinhduc Le of Morrow were driving the other vehicles.

GSP says that it appears that the drivers of both passenger vehicles were under the influence at the time of the crash.

All northbound lanes of the interstate were closed until the scene was cleared.

GSP was called by Stockbridge Police Department.