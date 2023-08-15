2 Dallas traffickers arrested in major drug bust

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Credit: Haralson-Paulding DTF)

Two drug traffickers in Dallas were taken down after a lengthy investigation and bust. Paulding and Haralson County officials made up the drug task force that made the arrest.

The task force obtained a search warrant for homes at 54 Alana Court and 106 Collins Run Lane. Between the residences, officials found over $100,000 cash, one kilogram of meth, over 200 grams of heroin/fentanyl, multiple ounces of cocaine, thousands of rounds of ammunition and 15 firearms – two of which were stolen.

Aaron Ryan Jones and Sherod Montraze Birdsong were taken into custody.

Jones, 41, was charged with four felonies: trafficking cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, trafficking fentanyl and trafficking heroin.

Birdsong, 38, was charged with seven felonies: two counts of trafficking cocaine, one count of trafficking fentanyl, trafficking heroin, trafficking methamphetamine, distrubution/sale of cocaine, possession of cocaine, and distribution/sale of heroin.

The two are being held in the Paulding County Jail without bond. Officials say they may face more charges, and additional arrests could also be made in the future.

"With the opioid epidemic taking lives on a regular basis, I am proud of the work our drug task force has done to rid our community of these life ending drugs," Sheriff Gary Gulledge said. "Our partnership with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, who oversees the Haralson-Paulding Drug Task Force, has always proven to help keep our community a safe place to live, work, and play."

If you have additional information on this case, call the Haralson-Paulding Drug Task Force at 770-646-9175.