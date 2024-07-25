2 charged with abandoning puppies at Haralson County church, deputies say
HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. - Haralson County deputies have arrested two people accused of abandoning multiple puppies at a local church.
Officials say on July 16, deputies with the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office were contacted by a member of the Journey Fellowship Church that four German Shepard mix puppies had been left behind nearby over a week earlier.
Using security footage of the moment the puppies were abandoned, detectives say they were able to identify the vehicle involved, the driver, and a passenger caught throwing the puppies out of the car.
John McDell Williams, a 56-year-old resident of Waco, Georgia, and 49-year-old Marie Crowder of Temple, Georgia were both arrested and charged with four counts of cruelty to animals and one count of abandonment of animals.
(Haralson County Sheriff's Office)
The Haralson County Animal Shelter has been able to safely find the four puppies, Offcials say they are each 3 to 4 months old. If you'd like to adopt one, reach out to the Haralson County Animal Shelter at (770) 646-6622.