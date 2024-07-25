2 charged with abandoning puppies at Haralson County church, deputies say

article

Haralson County deputies have arrested two people accused of abandoning multiple puppies at a local church.

Officials say on July 16, deputies with the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office were contacted by a member of the Journey Fellowship Church that four German Shepard mix puppies had been left behind nearby over a week earlier.

Using security footage of the moment the puppies were abandoned, detectives say they were able to identify the vehicle involved, the driver, and a passenger caught throwing the puppies out of the car.

John McDell Williams, a 56-year-old resident of Waco, Georgia, and 49-year-old Marie Crowder of Temple, Georgia were both arrested and charged with four counts of cruelty to animals and one count of abandonment of animals.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Haralson County Sheriff's Office)

The Haralson County Animal Shelter has been able to safely find the four puppies, Offcials say they are each 3 to 4 months old. If you'd like to adopt one, reach out to the Haralson County Animal Shelter at (770) 646-6622.