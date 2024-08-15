2 arrested in Brookhaven construction theft case

article

Two people have now been arrested for the theft of construction equipment at a Brookhaven construction site back in June.

The theft happened in the 2700 block of Buford Highway. After an investigation by the Brookhaven Criminal Investigations Unit, which spanned several months across multiple jurisdictions, officers were led to a Dunwoody home.

According to the Brookhaven Police Department, Margarito Amaya-Zalasar and Juan Torres-Tello were taken into custody. Both were charged with theft by taking and retail theft fencing.

The case remains open and active, according to police.