19-year-old injured in exchange of gunfire during attempted robbery on Metropolitan Parkway

A 19-year-old male was shot during an attempted robbery on Metropolitan Parkway shortly before midnight, according to Atlanta Police Department.

Police say the victim was found when they responded report of a person shot in the 1100 block of Metropolitan Parkway.

It appears that the victim and another 21-year-old male were leaving that location when they were approached by two unknown people who attempted to rob them at gunpoint.

The attempted robbery escalated to an exchange of gunfire between the victims and suspected thieves.

The 19-year-old was alert and breathing and was transported to a hospital via ambulance. His exact condition is unknown.

