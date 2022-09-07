19-year-old charged with possessing, distributing child porn

article

A 19-year-old is facing child porn charges after police say they found disturbing images and videos on a number of his electronic devices.

Officials in Cobb County say they found multiple files of child sexual abuse material on Jacob Taylor Martin's phone and laptop. They also say Martin distributed a video file of a "prepubescent female engaging in a lewd display of her anus and vagina."

Martin is charged with sexual exploitation of a child and distribution of child porn.