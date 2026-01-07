19-year-old arrested, charged with murder in Luckie Street shooting

article

The Brief Anthony Lane, 19, was arrested Tuesday for the fatal shooting of another 19-year-old. The incident occurred in the 100 block of Luckie Street NW in downtown Atlanta. Lane faces several charges, including murder and aggravated assault.



The Atlanta Police Department arrested a teenager Tuesday after finding another 19-year-old dead in southwest Atlanta.

What we know:

Police responded around 11:15 a.m. to the 100 block of Luckie Street NW following reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a 19-year-old man deceased from a gunshot wound.

Officers detained a suspect at the scene, later identified as Anthony Lane, 19. Lane has been charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Lane was booked into the Fulton County Jail.

What we don't know:

The name of the victim and the circumstances that led to the shooting have not yet been released.