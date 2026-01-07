19-year-old arrested, charged with murder in Luckie Street shooting
ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department arrested a teenager Tuesday after finding another 19-year-old dead in southwest Atlanta.
What we know:
Police responded around 11:15 a.m. to the 100 block of Luckie Street NW following reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a 19-year-old man deceased from a gunshot wound.
Officers detained a suspect at the scene, later identified as Anthony Lane, 19. Lane has been charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Lane was booked into the Fulton County Jail.
What we don't know:
The name of the victim and the circumstances that led to the shooting have not yet been released.
The Source: Information in this article came from a post on the Atlanta Police Department's website.