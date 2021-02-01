19 cases of 'highly contagious' COVID-19 variant identified in metro Atlanta

article

Georgia health officials have identified 19 cases of a COVID-19 variant first discovered in the United Kingdom throughout the state.

Officials say the variant, identified as B.1.1.7, has been found in 19 people between the ages of 15 to 61. Of those infected, eight are males and 11 are females.

Health officials say cases have been found in metro Atlanta and include residents of Carroll, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Fulton, Gwinnett, and Paulding counties. Officials are now working to monitor the individuals and their close contacts.

The first case of the variant of the virus, which had been deemed "highly contagious," in Georgia was on Jan. 5 during an analysis of a specimen sent by a pharmacy in Georgia to a commercial lab, according to the Department of Public Health. Officials say the individual involved was an 18-year-old male with no travel history and who had been in isolation at home.

Laboratories around the state are working to identify the variant in specimens collected at testing locations statewide, but officials say that the virus could be in a particular city or county despite it not being identified there at this time.

"The CDC has said this U.K. variant is likely to be the dominant strain in the U.S. by sometime in March," Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Kathleen E. Toomey said. "We must ensure we are taking every precaution right now to prevent transmission of COVID and to avoid a surge in hospitalizations and loss of life."

While information about the variant is still preliminary, officials believe the variant could increase the risk of death for those who are infected. Both Pfizer and Moderna believe the current vaccine available in the state works against the variant.

As of Monday, 749,867 Georgians have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic's start in March. A total of 12,570 have died in connection with the virus.

At least 30 states have reported cases of the B.1.1.7 variant.

So far, no other strains have been discovered in Georgia.

