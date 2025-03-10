18-year-old charged with stabbing Fulton County detention officer over a blanket

article

An 18-year-old has been identified as the Fulton County inmate who allegedly attacked a detention officer over the weekend.

What we know:

Bakari Stokes-Martin, 18, allegedly stabbed Fulton County Sheriff’s Office Detention Officer Rico George just after 11:30 a.m. on March 8.

Officials say Stokes-Martin attacked George with a shank after being asked to remove a blanket that was covering his upper body while he was out for free time.

A report from the Fulton County Sheriff's Office states George was stabbed at least twice in the neck, behind his left ear. He was rushed to the hospital where he underwent emergency surgery.

He's expected to make a recovery.

When Stokes-Martin was detained and ultimately searched, officials reported finding five different shanks on him. He was charged with the following crimes:

Aggravated assault against law enforcement officer when engaged on official duty (three counts)

Possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies (four counts)

Possession of dangerous weapon or drugs by inmate (five counts)

Willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence (one count)

What they're saying:

"Thank you to the doctors and nurses at Grady Hospital as they have done a phenomenal job in caring for Officer George. He is in good spirits and hopefully going home soon," said Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat. "We are reminded of the dangers of this profession and I commend the brave

women and men of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office who come to work every single day. We have got to create a safe environment that includes a new facility and additional manpower."

Labat has been in a longstanding battle to try and get more funding for the jailhouse that both he and the Department of Justice have called "deteoriating."

Bakari Stokes-Martin was arrested on Feb. 10, 2024, accused of shooting and killing a 16-year-old male in the 900 block of Linman Avenue SE near Haygood Avenue in the Peoplestown neighborhood.