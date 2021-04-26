18-year-old arrested for fatal shooting in Dunwoody parking deck

article

Police in Dunwoody accused one 18-year-old of fatally shooting another 18-year-old in a parking deck about half a mile from Perimeter Mall.

The Dunwoody Police Department said 18-year-old Lithia Springs resident Gemero Anderson is in custody in DeKalb County Jail in the culmination of a murder investigation.

Police said officers responded to a call of the person shot at approximately 3:20 a.m. on Sunday morning at 1030 Crown Pointe Parkway.

They found the body of 18-year-old Atlanta resident Phazeon Harris dead in a car.

Police said investigators identified a suspect, Anderson, and filed warrants for several charges, including murder and aggravated assault.

Police said Anderson turned himself into the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

He's currently held at DeKalb County Jail, officials said, on charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, theft by receiving stolen property, and possession of a firearm During the commission of a felony.

